Our commitment to Breast Cancer awareness: if you purchase this style in any shade of pink, we'll donate $10 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Learn more. The Pink Bandana Super-High Duo Knit Band Legging from Terez is full length with plenty of compression and an extra-wide waistband that keeps you contoured, stabilized, and smooth. Featuring premium sweat-wicking Dynamic DuoKnit performance fabric that minimizes sheerness and offers serious stretch.