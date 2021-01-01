From rag and bone

RAG AND BONE Super High Rise Darted Pants, Size 27 in White at Nordstrom Rack

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hit refresh on white jeans season in this pair of skinnies, cut with a sky-high rise and detailed with darted seaming for extra style points. True to size.23=00, 24=0, 25=0-2, 26=2, 27=4, 28=6, 29=8, 30=8-10, 31=10, 32=12, 33=14, 34=16. . Zip fly with two-button closure. Five-pocket style. 65% cotton, 35% Tencel® lyocell. Tencel lyocell is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Women's Clothing Machine wash cold. 65% cotton, 35% Tencel® lyocell

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com