RAG AND BONE Super High Rise Vinyl Ankle Skinny Pants, Size 29 in Wht at Nordstrom Rack

Add stylish flair to your fit with a high rise pant featuring vinyl construction and an ankle skinny leg. Fit: this style fits true to size. If between sizes, order one size up. Sizing: 23=00, 24=0, 25=0-2, 26=2, 27=4, 28=6, 29=8, 30=8-10, 31=10, 32=12. . Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket style. Super high rise. Ankle cut. Skinny leg. Vinyl construction. Solid. Approx. 12" rise, 28.5" inseam (size 26). Imported Machine wash cold Self: 100% polyurethane Self reverse side: 85% nylon, 15% polyurethane Lining: 65% cotton, 32% polyester, 3% elastane