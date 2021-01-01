REVLON Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick, Flawless Moisturizing Lip Color with Aloe, Hyaluronic Acid and Rose Quartz, Black Cherry (012), 0.15 oz

HIGH-SHINE LIP COLOR: This brilliant lipstick is made with high-shine emollients that reflect light for a super glossy finish WON’T FEATHER OR BLEED: Each luscious and vibrant color wraps onto lips without feathering or bleeding for a glassy pout that stays put BUTTERY SOFT FEEL: The creamy, smooth stick melts onto lips thanks to the unique blend of low-melting-point waxes in the formula MAJORLY MOISTURIZING FORMULA: The hydrating, paraben-free lip color is infused with hyaluronic acid, aloe, and rose quartz for intense moisture and a full, plump look 25 SHINY SHADES: Go for super-shiny color in 25 unique shades from nudes, to pinks, to reds, and more