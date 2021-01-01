Revlon Super Lustrous Moisturizing Lipstick with Vitamin E, Cream Finish in Nude, 671 Mink, 0.15 oz

This cult-classic, iconic lipstick is the perfect combination of high-impact color and a super-moisturizing formulaSuper Lustrous Lipstick is infused with Vitamin E and avocado oil for a creamy, super-moisturizing, comfortable feelWe use microfine pigments so the lipstick shades are rich and high impact, but also won’t weigh you downChoose your finish! Try 4 lipstick finishes: Classic Super Lustrous in cream or pearl, Super Lustrous Luscious Mattes, or Super Lustrous Glass ShineOver 82 amazing ways to play with cool, classic, and trendy lipstick shades ranging from nudes, pinks, reds, corals, browns and purples, in 4 finishes: cream, pearl, sheer, and matte