Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes, Pick Me Up

Our matte lipstick is comfortable, light and creamy- no annoying draggy, drying, or heavy feelingsOur moisturizing matte lip color is infused with a botanical complex including agave, moringa oil, and capuacu butter to help your lips feel supple and look smoothSmooth matte lipstick in one swipe. Velvety lip color that always feels good on your lipsWe embossed the lipstick bullet and housed it in a soft-matte black tube with gold accentsRanging from nudes, pinks, reds, browns and plums – each one delivers a true matte finish and feels addictively good on your lips