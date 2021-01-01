Super Papá Amor Papi Regalo Divertido Familiar Tote Bag

¿Tienes el mejor padre del mundo? Regalo perfecto para el día del padre y navidad. Divertido diseño de un papá y un hijo como héroes. Un toque lleno de humor para celebrar el día del padre en familia o con amigos en el día de su cumpleaños. Este diseño de Super Papá está lleno de amor hacia ese padre, yayo o abuelo que tanto quieres. Perfecto para cumpleaños, día del padre, navidad, reyes o simplemente para cualquier día que quieras hacer disfrutar a tu papá. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.