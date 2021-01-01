EXUVIANCE Super Retinol Concentrate, 1 fl. oz.

Firming nighttime retinol concentrate This unique nighttime transformer supercharges the proven power of Retinol with NeoGlucosamine and delivers a gradual, time-released infusion of pure 0.2% Retinol in a microencapsulated form to minimize irritation. Retinol helps support skin’s natural collagen, reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Exfoliation is enhanced, revealing smoother skin texture and more even tone with less discoloration. NeoGlucosamine is scientifically proven to work synergistically with Retinol, supporting skin’s hydrating matrix to enhance skin firming and smoothing effects. As skin becomes firmer and new skin is revealed, skin is transformed, younger looking. Designed for maximum efficacy and stability, the formula contains a retinol-stabilizing complex and utilizes a special airless pump-top tube to maintain freshness.