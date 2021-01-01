ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation in Shade Pavones St16: Subtly blur imperfections, smooth skin tone, hydrate, protect, and boost glow with this incredible SPF 40 tinted moisturizer. Powerful skin-care ingredients including niacinamide, plant-based squalane, and hyaluronic acid combine with non-nano zinc oxide to protect, nourish, and deeply hydrate skin, and natural pigments leave the dewiest your-skin-but-better finish. Best of all: It comes in thirty shades.*Note: The skin tint appears lighter when you first apply it to help guide you to make sure you’re covered, SPF-wise. After thirty to sixty seconds, it will dry down to its true tone. Unsure of your shade? Wondering what the finish is like? Send a message over to beautyconcierge@goop. com.1 fl. oz.0.5 Skye: very fair with neutral undertones 1 Rendezvous: very fair with cool undertones 2 Tulum: fair with warm undertones 2.5 Sombrio: fair with warm olive undertones 3 Balos: fair with neutral cool undertones 4 Formosa: light with neutral warm undertones 5 Bom Bom: light with neutral undertones 6 Ora: light with warm undertones 6.5 Kai: light-medium with cool undertones 7 Diaz: light-medium with neutral undertones 8 Sheila: light-medium with neutral warm undertones 9 Paloma: medium with neutral undertones 9.5 Baikal: medium with warm undertones 10 Porto Ferro: medium with golden undertones 11 Matira: medium with cool undertones 11.5 Morgat: medium with olive undertones 12 Kokkini: tan with neutral warm undertones 12.5 Ramla Bay: tan with golden undertones 12.75 Papakolea: tan with olive undertones 13 Kamari: tan-dark with neutral warm undertones 13.5 Rialto: tan-dark with golden undertones 14 Dominica: dark with neutral undertones 14.5 Honopu: dark with olive undertones 15 Porto Covo: dark with neutral cool undertones 16 Pavones: dark with cool undertones 16.5 Jardin: dark-deep with golden undertones 17 Miho: deep with neutral cool undertones 17.5 Perissa: deep with golden undertones 18 Roque: deep with cool undertones 19 Lovina: deep with neutral undertones.