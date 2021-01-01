Cured by Julep Super-Size 4-Piece Nail Treatment Kit w

Enjoy salon-inspired nail treatments from the comfy confines of your own home with this Cured by Julep super-size collection. Perfect your DIY manicures with Take a Breather Oxygen Nail Treatment in Sheer Pink and Sheer Pearl, Brighter is Better Oxygen Nail Treatment, and What Your Nails Need Natural Strengthener. The best-selling Take a Breather and Brighter is Better formulas are now new and improved, featuring hexanal with Oxygen technology, plus vitamins B5, C, and E. Complete nail care in one bottle, Take a Breather Oxygen Nail Treatment is the ideal option for women who want to give their nails a break between color or who want a more finished look with a just a hint of color. Sheer Pink and Sheer Pearl give the look of a classic manicure. Brighter Is Better Oxygen Brightening Nail Treatment conceals yellowing, staining, and imperfections of the nail. Complete with lemon extract and citric acid, the formula also includes lemon peel oil to help to nourish and add shine. What Your Nails Need Natural Strengthener, Brighter is Better Oxygen Nail Treatment, and What Your Nails Need Natural Strengthener are "five-free" and formulated without DBP, toluene, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, and camphor. How do I use it: Apply one or two layers of Take a Breather Oxygen Nail Treatment on clean nails. For best results, remove with nail polish remover and reapply once or twice a week. Wear alone for best results. Apply one coat of Brighter is Better Oxygen Nail Treatment over bare nails for a subtle look or two coats to amp up the brightness. Apply once or twice a week. Wear alone for best results. Apply What Your Nails Need Natural Strengthener twice a week. Wear as a base coat under nail polish or alone for best results. From Julep. Includes: