Meet the wonder that stretches the limits of long-lasting lip color. Our liquid formula lasts for 24 hours and features an ultra-conditioning balm to keep lips moisturized through the day. The exclusive Microflex technology in SuperStay 24 Liquid Lipstick ensures color won't cake, flake, or dry. Now, available in four smile-brightening shades. Each new shade is enhanced with blue color pigments to minimize yellow undertones in the teeth. Packaging May Vary