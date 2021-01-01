Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation Makeup, Coconut, 1 fl oz

Combat the clock for up to 30-hour performance with this active long-lasting foundation that feels light as air. It’s transfer-resistant, water-resistant, and sweat-resistant. When it comes to a high-pigment foundation with a weightless, natural finish, this comfortable matte foundation goes above and beyond to transform the look of your skin. It features an oil-free formula that doesn't clog pores and is dermatologist tested. For all skin types.Packaging may vary, what you receive may not be what is reflected on site.