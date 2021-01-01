Superbloom Lunch Bunch

Here is the Vera Bradley Iconic Lunch Bunch bag in the Superbloom pattern. Your sophistication is evident with your accessory choice when you flaunt this stunning lunch bag. The bag is insulated and has a waterproof vinyl lining, external id window, and zip closure with silvertone hardware and dual handle straps. It also has a large slip pocket on the inside. Pattern placement will vary making each bag unique. Click on the "Mimi's Gift Gallery" boutique page to find other bags and accessories in the Superbloom pattern. Dimensions are 7 ½" wide x 9" high x 4 ¼" deep with a 3" handle drop.