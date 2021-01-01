Size & FitBoxy fit is perfect for layering Product FeaturesWeather-ready fabric is durable and sleek Full-zip construction with removable hood for added warmth and protection from the elements Zippered side pockets hold your essentials and provide extra hand warmth Elastic cuffs with snaps seal in the warmth Colorblocked design features bold pops of 90's-inspired colors Machine wash The Superdry Sport NRG Puffer Jacket is imported. When the temps outside drop, it's time to layer up. Choose the Men's Superdry Sport NRG Puffer Jacket when you want bold style and comfort to meet in the middle. Featuring a classic puffer look and feel thanks to the exposed horizontal stitching, this jacket keeps you toasty in any weather. Size: Small. Color: Blue/Black/Purple. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Superdry Men's Sport NRG Puffer Jacket in Blue/Black/Purple/Multi Size Small