Youth To The People Superfood Air-Whip Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid 2 oz/ 60 mL

A lightweight moisturizer for combination and oily skin with antioxidant-rich superfoods, cross-linked hyaluronic acid, and essential phytonutrients. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, and OilSkincare Concerns: Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Dryness, and Loss of Firmness and Elasticity Formulation: Lightweight Cream Highlighted Ingredients:- Kale: Rich in skin-loving phytonutrients and vitamins C, E, and K- Hyaluronic Acid: A natural hydrator known for its incredible moisture-retaining properties- Green Tea: This plant powerhouse is packed with nourishing antioxidants. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.