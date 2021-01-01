Briogeo Superfoods Banana & Coconut Nourishing Shampoo & Conditioner Duo

WHAT IT IS From the Superfoods Collection. A nourishing, juice-inspired, sulfate-free shampoo and smoothie-inspired conditioner duo packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to quench dull, thirsty strands and support healthy hair. Great for dry, thirsty hair, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner duo harnesses the power of antioxidant-rich fruits, vitamins, and minerals to support healthy-looking hair and scalp. The shampoo is formulated with 98% naturally derived ingredients, and the conditioner is formulated with 97% naturally derived ingredients. Made in USA. TWO-PIECE SET INCLUDES: Superfoods Banana + Coconut Nourishing Shampoo, 12.5 oz. Superfoods Banana + Coconut Nourishing Conditioner, 12.5 oz. WHAT IT DOES Provides hydration and nourishment to the hair while cleansing and conditioning. Enriched with vitamins and minerals to support healthy hair and scalp. Clean and naturally derived, formulated 6-free and made with proprietary NOVA Complex that supports healthy hair. HOW TO USE IT Superfoods Banana + Coconut Nourishing Shampoo: Apply to wet hair and massage from root to tip, then rinse. For best results, follow up with Superfoods Banana + Coconut Nourishing Conditioner. Superfoods Banana + Coconut Nourishing Conditioner: After shampooing, apply and massage into the hair, ensuring the conditioner is applied evenly. Leave in for up to two minutes before rinsing. AWARDS 2020 Allure Readers Choice Award winner INGREDIENTS Shampoo: Water/Aqua/Eau, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Glycerin, Musa Sapientum (Banana) Peel Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Juice, Ananas Sativus (Pineapple) Fruit Extract, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Ocimum Basilicum (Basil) Flower/Leaf Extract, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Panthenol, Lactobacillus, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Gluconate, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Alcohol, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzotriazolyl Butylphenol Sulfonate, Panthenyl Hydroxypropyl Steardimonium Chloride. Conditioner: Water/Aqua/Eau, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Behentrimonium Chlor. Cosmetics - Haircare > Briogeo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Briogeo.