Supergoop!® Healthy Glow Sunless Tan SPF 40 3.4 fl. oz.

Healthy Glow Sunless Tan SPF 40 from Supergoop delivers a bronzy glow all year-round. Boosted with broad-spectrum protection, this moisturizing formula delivers buildable, long-lasting color without any traces of color or odor.Key Ingredients:Deoplex: natural deodorizer derived from sugarVitamin E: prevents inflammatory damage from UV exposureVitamin B5: promotes skin's moisture retentionKey Benefits:2-in-1 broad spectrum SPF 40 protection + buildable, long-lasting colorUnique, water-resistant formula (80 mins)Streak-free, transfer-free, scent-freeCan be used on face and body