L'Oreal Paris Superior Preference Fade-Defying Color + Shine System, 5MB Medium Auburn(Packaging May Vary), Pack of 1,

L'Oreal Paris Superior Preference hair color is our true gold standard of color and shine, since 1973 Fade-defying color for up to eight weeks and shine system creates a rich, long-lasting color spectrum Available in over 50 luminous shades, ranging a wide spectrum from champagne blonde, to rich brown and deep red Includes our color protective Care Supreme Conditioner formulated with Camelina Oil, anti-oxidant Vitamin E and UV filter Each Superior Preference hair color is crafted to show infinite tones and reflect, so you can find your own Superior Preference signature