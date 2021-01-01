From l'oreal paris

L'Oreal Paris Superior Preference Fade-Defying Color + Shine System, 5MB Medium Auburn(Packaging May Vary), Pack of 1,

Description

L'Oreal Paris Superior Preference hair color is our true gold standard of color and shine, since 1973 Fade-defying color for up to eight weeks and shine system creates a rich, long-lasting color spectrum Available in over 50 luminous shades, ranging a wide spectrum from champagne blonde, to rich brown and deep red Includes our color protective Care Supreme Conditioner formulated with Camelina Oil, anti-oxidant Vitamin E and UV filter Each Superior Preference hair color is crafted to show infinite tones and reflect, so you can find your own Superior Preference signature

