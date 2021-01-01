L'Oreal Paris Superior Preference Fade-Defying + Shine Permanent Hair Color, UL61 Ultra Light Ash Brown, Pack of 1, Hair Dye

SUPERIOR PREFERENCE PERMANENT HAIR DYE Kit: For gorgeous, fade-defying hair color with dimension, look no further. We pair our gel hair dye formula with Care Supreme Conditioner with Shine Serum to help maintain color vibrancy and provide silk & shine. FADE-DEFYING HAIR COLOR: Superior Preference hair color kits have been our gold standard in hair dyes since 1973. There are over 50 shades to choose from, so you can find the perfect shade for you, from luminous red to cool ash blond, to deepest black. L'OREAL PERMANENT HAIR COLOR: L'Oreal Paris Hair Color comes in multiple formulations and styles to deliver long-lasting color, from fade-defying Superior Preference, to bold, stylish Feria, and gray-coverage from Excellence Crème. LONG LASTING HAIR COLOR: Get beautiful color from L'Oréal Paris hair color; permanent, semi-permanent, temporary hair color, & root cover up. Cover gray hair, highlight, go bold with bright color, or even try an ombre hair color. L'OREAL PARIS INNOVATION: We are a total beauty care company that combines the latest in technology with the highest in quality for the ultimate in hair color, hair care, hair style, skin care & cosmetics.