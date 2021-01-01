Superlucky Clover Charm Lucky Yellow Gold Bracelet

This Carolina Bucci bracelet showcases a diamond-cut chain, hand braided with rainbow silk and finished with a four leaf clover charm symbolising luck. This bracelet is meant to be worn alone or layered. Double knot and make a wish when tying. The Lucky Bracelet is Carolina Bucci's take on the classic cotton friendship bracelets of her childhood. This piece is meticulously crafted, and has sprezzatura - effortless elegance. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Clover charm measures 1/4-in. across and 5/16-in. long. Each bracelet is 13-in. long, including 1 3/4-in. long tassels on either end. Shown stacked with Carolina Bucci's lucky bracelets, all sold separately. Please note that as each product is made by hand, there may be slight natural variations in the length or tone of pieces.