SuperMax: The SuperMax features an internal 15 laptop sleeve, two main compartments and a front zip pocket with an organizer to keep your essentials handy. This pack has a fully padded back panel, S-Curve softly padded shoulder straps and one side water bottle pocket. With 2200 cubic inches of space, the SuperMax can hold everything you need. Built to last and backed by our lifetime guarantee. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Floral.