Carlos by Carlos Santana Supernatural Chukka Boot

The Supernatural Chukka Boot are not only fashionable, but they are a work of art and no detail goes unnoticed. Premium leather upper features a suede vamp, brogue details, and a wing tip toe. Lace-up closure for a secure fit. Breathable leather lining for all-day comfort. Cushioned footbed brings ultimate comfort with each step, so you can keep your cool and continue putting your best foot forward. Stacked heel. Durable man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz Shaft: 5 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.