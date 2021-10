Engineered for achieving goals, this running shoe fuses cushioning, support and rebound technologies to help deliver performance at any speed or distance. It's built from the ground up with a mix of Boost(TM) and Bounce(TM) foam for springy, flexible comfort, with targeted ventilation in the upper and Primegreen fabrication that uses a minimum of 50% recycled materials to pair heart-healthy runs with an eco-healthy finish. Cushioning: absorbs