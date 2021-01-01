Stainless steel case with a stainless steel (Professional III) bracelet. Uni-directional rotating coin edge stainless steel bezel with a black (count-up elapsed time) top ring. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Breitling calibre 17 automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824-2, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 13.30 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 500 meters / 1650 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Superocean Series. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Breitling Superocean Automatic Chronometer Black Dial 42 mm Mens Watch A17366021B1A1.