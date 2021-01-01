Stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Uni-directional rotating coin edge stainless steel bezel with a black ceramic ring. Black dial with luminous silver-tone arrow-shaped hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 seconds, 30 minutes, and 12 hours. Breitling calibre 13 Automatic movement, based upon ETA Valjoux 7750, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw locked crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 15.65 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, day, hour, minute, second, chronometer. Superocean Heritage II Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: A1331312-BG49-279S-A20D.4. Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph Automatic Chronometer Black Dial Mens Watch A13313121B1S1.