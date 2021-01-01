Meant specifically for indoor cycling (This is positioned for indoor spin classes) Ghosted mesh upper = breathable, lightweight, translucent. Same mesh as on Superrep. Bootie construction Internal plate for responsiveness + external plate for support Adjustable fit straps Traction: Non-slip rubber on heel and textured toe-plate provides traction while walking in the studio to/from the bike Shoe takes a Look Delta or SPD clip, compatible with Peloton, SoulCycle, and outdoor bikes. Clips do not come with the shoe, buy here Nike Superrep Cycle Sneakers in Green Glo/Dark Smoke Grey Infin Bandier