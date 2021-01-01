Nike SuperRep Cycle Women's Indoor Cycling Shoes

STRAP DOWN, CLIP IN AND RIDE. The Nike SuperRep Cycle brings a breathable design to the high-heat, fast-pace of indoor cycling. Adjustable straps secure your foot during intense movement as you push forward. Cleats are not included. Click the link under "More Info" to find compatible cleats. Allover Airflow Lightweight mesh helps keep the top of your foot cool, while vents on the sole let air flow in from below. Fixed Feel Adjustable hook-and-loop straps hold your foot down to keep you poised for pedaling. Secure Connection An external plate couples with compatible cleats for a solid connection to your pedal. The stiff internal plate under your foot optimizes energy return. More Benefits Rubber under the heel and toe gives you traction while walking to and from your bike. Closure opens wide to easily slip your foot in and out. Product Details Compatible with 2 standard types of cleats Cleats not included Heel pull tab Style: CJ0775; Color: Cyber/Bright Mango/Blackened Blue; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult