Nike SuperRep Go 2 Sneaker in White. - size 7 (also in 10, 6, 6.5, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Nike SuperRep Go 2 Sneaker in White. - size 7 (also in 10, 6, 6.5, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Mesh upper with rubber sole. Made in Vietnam. Lace-up front. Padded collar and supportive arc on the side. Lightweight foam adds cushioning. Supportive arc on sides. Heel pull-tab. Swoosh logo side. NIKR-WZ462. CZ0612-100.