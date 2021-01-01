Stainless steel case with a black (silicone) rubber strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel with a red ion-plated top ring. White dial with black hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 12 hours. Miyota OS1A quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 48 mm. Case thickness: 15.5 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Supersportivo Series. Sport watch style. Brera Orologi Supersportivo Chronograph Quartz White Dial Mens Watch BRSSC4905F.