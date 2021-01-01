Golden Goose - Superstar Distressed Printed Leather And Suede Sneakers - Off-white

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Golden Goose's 'V-Star' distressed sneakers are part of the Wardrobe Wellness campaign - a considered edit of sustainably made pieces by some of our favorite brands. This pair has been made in Italy from recycled canvas and trimmed with worn-in leather. Wear yours with jeans - the low-top silhouette will work with any fit. Shown here with: [By Malene Birger Jeans id1204653], [Goldsign Tank id1115464], [JW Anderson Coat id1162183], [REJINA PYO Tote id1182744], [Jennifer Fisher Ring id1174023].