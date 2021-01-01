Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Un-nude Liquid Lipstick, Driver, 0.17 fl. oz.

Go Unnude with attitude. It's a new take on neutral lipstick. Unexpected. Unconventional. Up to 16 hours of liquid matte intensity! Ink your lips in up to 16 hours of saturated matte with Maybelline New York’s Super stay Matte Ink™ Un-nude Liquid Lipstick! This highly pigmented lip color features a unique arrow applicator for precise application. The formula is long-lasting and gives a flawless matte finish. Shades range in neutral liquid lipstick shades from nudes to unconventional nude lipstick shades. For easy removal, use with Maybelline's Super Stay Eraser lipstick remover.