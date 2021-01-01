Dr. Nigma Supplements Vitamin D Sun

WHAT IT IS From the Supplements Collection. As well as targeting common skin concerns, Dr. Nigma Talibs products work to support a happy and healthy body. Perfect for when the sun alone just wont do, these Vitamin D capsules help absorb Calcium that contributes to the maintenance of bones and muscles, support the functioning of the immune system and improve the appearance of lackluster hair, skin and nails. Includes 60 capsules. 4.8 oz. Made in USA. HOW TO USE IT As a dietary supplement, take one capsule per day with a meal, or as directed by health care practitioner. Do not exceed the recommended intake or take as directed by your health care practitioner. Two months supply. INGREDIENTS Vitamin D3, K Calories, Fat, Carbohydrates, Liposomal Vitamin C, VitaBerry, Zinc, Choline, Phosphorus, Phosphatidylcholine Other: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract, Grape, Grape Seed Extract, Wild Blueberry, Wild Blueberry Extract, Raspberry, Raspberry See Concentrate, Cranberry, Prune, Tart Cherry, Wild Bilberry, Wild Bilberry Extract, Strawberry, Silica, Potassium Sorbate Other: Microcrystalline Cellulose, L-Leucine, Hypromellose. Cosmetics - Wellness > Dr. Nigma > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dr. Nigma.