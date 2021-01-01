Size & FitRelaxed fit for cozy comfort Product FeaturesCotton fabric is soft and casual Crewneck long-sleeve tee silhouette Graphics and Supply & Demand branding for style Allover tie-dye print has an edgy look Machine wash The Supply & Demand Tie-Dye Long-Sleeve T-Shirt is imported. Gritty and cool, the Women's Supply & Demand Tie-Dye Long-Sleeve T-Shirt features edgy graphics and a trend-right tie-dye print. Size: X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Graphic/Tie-Dye. Supply And Demand Women's Tie-Dye Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Black/Black Size X-Large Cotton