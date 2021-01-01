Support Black Colleges X stuffgracemade Support Black Lives Tee

T-shirt by Support Black Colleges with art graphics by Grace Owen @stuffgracemade printed at the front & back. 100% Cotton in a standard fit with short sleeves and a ribbed knit crew neck. Support Black Colleges' mission is to uplift, inspire & encourage others to support HBCUs through scholarships, jobs & internships, and direct support to underprivileged single-family households. Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Measurements taken from size Small Chest: 18" Length: 25"