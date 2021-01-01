Support Our Troops Military American Thin Green Line Flag Tote Bag

Home of the free because of the brave support our troops thin green line flag graphic with a distressed American flag with military sayings quotes on it with brave heroes United States Soldiers with a tank & helicopter. Cool Veterans Day gift for Dad. USA flag clothing apparel products gifts & accessories for military support for family members loved one's to remember everyone deployed until they all come home. Support our troops stuff for Proud Patriotic Americans Patriots for men women kids teens. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.