Incontinentia Pigmenti Family Awareness Aunt Wings Support R Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Aunt Incontinentia Pigmenti support, Incontinentia Pigmenti Niece, Incontinentia Pigmenti nephew, Incontinentia Pigmenti son, Incontinentia Pigmenti daughter, Incontinentia Pigmenti baby, K12Incontinentia Pigmenti 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.