For lovers of all things Great design for Mother Trigeminal Neuralgia support, Trigeminal Neuralgia Niece, Trigeminal Neuralgia nephew, Trigeminal Neuralgia son, Trigeminal Neuralgia daughter, Trigeminal Neuralgia baby, K12Trigeminal Neuralgia Mother, Tri 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.