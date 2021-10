What It Is: An innovative, double-effect mascara that visibly creates intense volume for a full, magnified lash look. What It Does: Gentle formula is enriched with Cassie Flower wax and Panthenol to visibly thicken, smooth and help protect lashes. Rich color pigments create a dramatic dark lash effect. Clump-free. Long-wearing. Key Ingredients: - Cassia flower wax: intense volume that is immediately visible and long-lasting - Panthenol: helps strengthen the lashes