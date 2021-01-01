Sisley-Paris Suprem a Prestige Set

WHAT IT IS Supremya Nighttime Duo containing the Lotion and Eyes. Made in France. TWO-PIECE SET INCLUDES Suprem a At Night, 1.7 oz. Suprem a Eyes, 0.51 oz. WHAT IT DOES Suprem a Prestige Box This kit contains full sizes of: Suprem a At Night, an exceptional night skin care that helps repair past skin damage and visibly rejuvenates the skin. Suprem a Eyes, an exceptional night skin care dedicated to preserving the youthful look of the eye contour area. ABOUT THE BRAND A pioneer of plant-based cosmetics, Sisley-Paris has been bringing a phytotherapy approach to beauty since its launch in 1976. Best-selling products combine skin-benefitting ingredients with highly effective plant extracts, from the Phyto-Lip Twist to the Sisle a L'Integral Anti-Age Cream. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to SisleyBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Sisley > Sisley-paris > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Sisley-Paris.