"DevaCurl Supreme Defining Gel Super Strong Hold, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A non-flaking formula that defines, fights frizz, and amplifies shine and bounce.Hair Type: Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns:- Curl-Enhancing- Frizz- HoldKey Benefits: - Provides our strongest hold- Encourages curl shape and definition- Controls and reduces frizzHighlighted Ingredients:- Curl-Locking Blend: Provides a non-sticky curl cast that defines, fights frizz, and amplifies shine and bounce.Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, triclosan, and contains less than one percent synthetic fragrance. It is also vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: This non-flaking formula contains DevaCurlï¿½s strongest curl-locking blend, which enhances curl body and shape, adds shine, maintains moisture, brings bounce back to your natural texture, minimizes flyaways, encourages curl clumping, improves manageability and comb-ability, and is non-flaking, non-stiff, non-crunchy, and has a non-drying feel on hair.Fragrance Description: This gel contains a crisp, uplifting juicy scent that starts with notes of pomegranate, raspberry, and salty melon, followed by waterlily and gardenia, and finishes with sandalwood, cotton candy, and musk.Suggested Usage:-Rub between palms, then scrunch into soaking-wet curls.-Do not rinse.-Style as usual.-Once fully dry, shake at the root and scrunch to soften the cast. Recycling Instructions:-This bottleï¿½is madeï¿½fromï¿½50 percent recycledï¿½ocean-bound plastics.-Ingredients:-Curl-Locking Blend: Provides a non-sticky curl cast that defines, fights frizz, and amplifies shine and bounce.Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Peg-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Pvp, Vp/Va Copolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Acrylates Copolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Maltodextrin/Vp Copolymer, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyacrylate-2 Crosspolymer, Polyquaternium-11, Tocopherol, Laurtrimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Bisulfite, Sorbic Acid, Parfum/Fragrance, Citral, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool.As is common in the hair care industry, from time to time, we may update certain ingredients, such as preservative systems or fragrance, to improve quality, enhance the performance of the product, or to comply with the latest regulatory requirements. You should always check the productï¿½s packaging for the most up-to-date and accurate ingredient information.DevaCurl products go through rigorous testing and adhere to all relevant cosmetics regulations for product safety before they reach the market.