Taking seersucker fabric to the sea, the Billabong Surf Check Mini Crop is what summer days are made of. A twist on traditional seersucker fabric, the women's bikini top adds stretch and swim-ability alongside recycled construction. Made from check printed seersucker fabric, the women's tank bikini top delivers a clean design and versatility, doubling as a bralette beyond the beach. The women's bikini top finds a precise fit with adjustable shoulder straps and a hook closure at the back.