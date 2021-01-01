HO Sports 20' Surf Rope, Grey

Get ready for some summer fun on the water with the HO Sports® 20’ Surf Rope! This thick braided 20’ rope features 10” handles for an excellent grip and hold as you splash above the water, while foam floats in 2’ increments provide added safety and convenience. FEATURES: Perfect for wakesurfing and other water sports activities 20’ surf rope with handle Features a 10” handles for an excellent grip Thick braided rope for durability and performance Includes four (4) foam floats in 2’ increments for added convenience Total Length: 20’