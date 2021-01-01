Compatible With Surface Pro 8 And Surface Pro X - Sleek And Compact - Large Touchpad - Right Click Button - Magnetic Interface - Accelerometer Sensor - Surface Slim Pen 2 Storage And Wireless Charging - Black Finish Next-level versatility comes in the perfect, premium keyboard, featuring a large glass trackpad and luxurious, Alcantara material covering. Ready to pair with Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X. Store, charge, type, and write Next-level versatility comes in the perfect, premium Keyboard, featuring a large glass touchpad, luxurious Alcantara material covering, and new Fingerprint Reader. Ready to pair with Surface Pro 8 and Pro X. Always at your fingertips Surface Slim Pen 2 securely sits and recharges in the keyboards built-in storage tray (sold separately or as part of a bundle with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard). An exceptional typing experience Type in comfort with Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. Sleek and compact, it performs like a traditional laptop keyboard, complete with a large trackpad for precise control and navigation. Adjusts instantly Work your way anywhere. Surface Pro Signature Keyboard is designed to adjust to virtually any angle. Click into place and use with the Surface Pro 8 or Surface Pro X Kickstand open for a complete laptop. More ways to stay secure Use new Fingerprint Reader for secured sign-in. In the Box - Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Cover with Fingerprint Reader - Black - Documentation