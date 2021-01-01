From aloha hawaii surfing surf board co. inc.

Surfing Surf Board Hawaii Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Aloha Hawaii Surfing Surf Board Tropical Vacation Ocean Sunset Distressed makes a great gift for any occasion! Great as a Christmas, Valentine's Day, Birthday or any other holiday or occasion you can think of! Trendy Vacation Sunset Tropical Gifts Co. Inc. items make a great gift for any member of your family! Great as a Christmas, Valentine's Day, Birthday or any other holiday or occasion you can think of! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com