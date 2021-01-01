Surf's Up Retro Sunset Surfing Design T-Shirt

When the Surf's Up, Surfers Get Stoked (which translates to excited) because it's time to hit the waves and shoot some curls. The fun lasts until it gets too dark to see the breakers, so as the sun sets, this surfer gets one last run before heading in. Catch this surfing fun for yourself with one of these today! A fun throwback design meant to be both relaxing and inspiring, and a great gift for any occasion when you have no idea what to get (or if someone likes vintage and retro items!) Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem