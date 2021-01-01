Surstromming Viking Sushi Original Surstromming Premium T-Shirt

In Sweden, the so-called surstromming premiere denotes the day in early summer on which the Swedish speciality sour herring hits the supermarket shelves. The design in a cool look celebrates Sweden's notorious stinky fish. What is surstromming? Herring that is left to ferment for several months. The result is somewhat euphemistically called sour herring ("sur stromming"). Its smell is so powerful that experts emphasize that the fish tins should only be opehed outdoors. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.