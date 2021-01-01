Be fully prepared on your travels with this works Survival Kit, worth £45. This skin saving duo looks after your skin by protecting it from harmful UV rays, whilst also providing a treatment for any dreaded mosquito bites, blisters, or sores. - K.R The this works Survival Kit contains: In Transit Skin Defence SPF30 40ml Hydrate and protect your skin from sun exposure with this SPF 30 lotion. The long lasting formula provides you with enough protection all day long, meaning less time applying sun lotion and more time having fun in the sun. Directions for use: Use daily on clean skin before sun exposure. Re-apply throughout the day when needed. Avoid contact with eyes. In Transit First Aid 10ml Soothe and heal bites, burns, blisters and spots with this fast-acting antiseptic cream. Perfect for any minor skin crisis, allowing you to enjoy yourself without any bumps along the way. Directions for use: Apply directly to affected areas.