Survived Aortic Heart Valve Surgery Cardio Disease Awareness Premium T-Shirt

This cute design is perfect for any patient survivor of cardiac disease or heart valve replacement open heart surgery. Great gift for family, friend, grandparent, grandpa, grandma, mom, dad, or loved one recovering in the hospital from any heart surgery. Great from any cardiologist doctor, nurse, or person supporting a patient of cardiac rhythm, electrophysiology, or structural heart illness or condition. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.