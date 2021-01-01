PAIGE Suvi Bodysuit in Black. - size S (also in XXS) PAIGE Suvi Bodysuit in Black. - size S (also in XXS) 95% rayon 5% spandex. Bottom snap button closure. Off-shoulder styling. Thong back. Stretch jersey fabric. Imported. PAIG-WS258. 6660F35-1086. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Paige combines Southern California casual with pure sophistication. As a top fit model for denims heavy hitters Paige acquired cunning knowledge of fashion and an acute attention to detail. Paige launched her name-sake line to offer cutting edge design and trend setting styles.