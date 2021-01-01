The Norrona Svalbard Leather Glove performs on the mountains and outdoor work. These gloves were constructed with a smooth sheep leather on the back of the hand, and a 0.8mm suede on the palm side, so you don?t have to sacrifice dexterity for durability. Features of the Norrona Svalbard Leather Glove Svalbard leather gloves Are made for outdoor and mountaineering use Made in a leather mix of smooth 0.6mm sheep leather at the back of the hand and grippy durable 0.8mm suede at the palm side Svalbard leather gloves come with great Features such as wrist adjustment, off set seams to avoid chafing and enhance durability, embossed logos, cut slit for easier on/off and a flat stitched thumb for increased comfort You also get a loop for easy take on and to clip into a carabineer Fabric Details 100% Sheep leather Material palm: 100% Goat leather